'Thahar Ja': Ajay Devgn releases heartwarming new single, urges people to stay at home, son Yug makes cameo

Ajay Devgn has released a brand new song titled Thahar Ja in which he made an emotional appeal to all his fans to stay at home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. His son Yug makes an appearance at the end of the music video as well.

Watch the song here.

The song which has been produced by Ajay Devgn has been sung and composed by Mehul Vyas, chorus by Kriti Killedar, written by Anil Verma and mix and mastered by Jaykrishan Nalinkumar. The VFX has been Supervised by Naveen Paul (NY VFXwala), edited by Dharmendra Sharma and online PKG by Shakti Hasija (Industrywalas). The video shows Ajay with moist eyes as he reminds people of how much they have toiled to make a home for themselves. The actor urges them to slow down and stay home for the safety of their loved ones during the health crisis.

Talking about the making of the video, Ajay said in an interview, "Everyone, who was part of this, worked on it from their own homes. Given that I didn’t have a team to shoot it, I asked my son, Yug, if he wanted to be a part of it as my assistant director. When we shot it, all through the day he was working with me and running around the house. He was excited to see his name in the credits."

In addition to this, Ajay had earlier conveyed his "disgust and anger" over reports of several incidents of violence against doctors and medical staff on "baseless assumptions" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Singham actor had tweeted the same and said, "Such insensitive people are the worst criminals #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona."