Kunickaa Sadanand has been making headlines ever since she appeared on Siddharth Kannan's show. The actress spoke about her affair with Kumar Sanu and also discussed Akshay Kumar’s affairs and his fitness. She mentioned that when testosterone levels are active, you get fitness.

When asked about Akshay Kumar's affairs, Kunickaa said, "He looks so handsome, he’s one year younger than me, and he’s still fit." She then mentioned the demand for testosterone. The clip from the interview has gone viral on social media.

In the same interview, Kunickaa revealed that she met Kumar Sanu early in her acting career and felt an instant attraction. Their paths crossed in Ooty, where Kunickaa was filming, and Kumar Sanu was vacationing with his sister and nephew. Reflecting on their meeting, she shared that they developed a strong connection during that time.

Recalling her early days in the industry, Kunickaa said that women from respectable families rarely pursued careers in cinema. She shared a disturbing anecdote, revealing that even the lighting technicians would often make inappropriate advances towards actresses. "They'd come with perfume on their hands, move them suggestively towards the heroine, and whisper lewd comments in their ears," she said in an interview. Kunickaa emphasized the importance of being vigilant, warning that such behaviour could lead to unpleasant consequences and even physical harm.

She shared a personal anecdote, describing how her hairdresser would often stay with her in her room. "After shooting, it was like the 'hungry lions' would come out, roaming around outside. While some people maintained their dignity and called to ask for me in the evening, others were more aggressive." Her hairdresser would cleverly fend off these unwanted advances, saying she wasn't available or had gone out for dinner. If the person persisted, the hairdresser would teasingly ask, "Do you eat, sleep, and bathe there?" effectively dismissing their inappropriate behaviour. Besides this, Kunickaa also detailed her past relationship with singer Kumar Sanu in the interview.

Meanwhile, Kunika Sadanand Lal has made a lasting impact in the Indian film industry with her diverse roles. Kunika's acting career began in Delhi, where she appeared in several TV series before transitioning to film in Mumbai. She owes her breakthrough role in a TV series to Manju Asrani, wife of veteran comedian Asrani. Beyond her cinematic accomplishments, Kunika is also a successful entrepreneur and social activist. In Mumbai's Goregaon suburb, she co-founded several eateries, including White - the Italian café, Zingcafe, and Majestica - The Royal Banquet Hall, as well as a spa called Exhale.