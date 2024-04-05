Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT release: When, where to watch Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy is now available on OTT.

After having a successful run in theatres and impressing the audience, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is now available to watch on OTT. Recently the makers announced its digital release leaving the fans excited for it.

On Thursday, Prime Video took to its Instagram and while sharing the poster of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's hit film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the platform wrote, "a love story that’ll reboot your definition of romance!" The romantic comedy is now streaming on Prime Video.

Netizens expressed their excitement for the movie's OTT release in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "obsessed with this." Another wrote, "Finally can watch the family entertainer at home." Another fan commented, "love the concept of the movie, regret not watching in theatres."

Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, in their directorial debuts, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia along with others in key roles. The film opened to positive reviews from the audience and collected over Rs 140 crore worldwide at the box office.

The romantic comedy follows the story of Aryan (Shahid Kapoor), who a robotic engineer, who falls in love with robot SIFRA (Kriti Sanon) and decides to marry her. However, what all challenges this ‘impossible love story’ faces is what make the plot of the story.

Talking about working with Kriti Sanon, Shahid said, "I was really looking forward to working with Kriti because I really have enjoyed her work. In the last few years, she has really raised the bar as an actor. Some of the work that she has done is the very mature work of an actor—not just a star who is also an actor but of an actor from her heart. From the first film, you could see that Kriti has a lot of potential and that she wants to perform. And then, when I met her, I actually found her to be chilled out and intelligent; she was talking about things in a way that was interesting and exciting. And I was actually curious to understand who she is as a person."

