Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: Shahid, Kriti's film starts slow, mints Rs 6.5 crore

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is estimated to collect Rs 6.5 crore on day 1.

On the first day of its release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon started slow at the box office. As per the early reports, the film is estimated to earn Rs 6.5 crore nett in India.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film may collect Rs 6.5 crore on day 1. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, released during Valentine's Week, is anticipated to perform better as Valentine's Day approaches. As per the trade website, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had an overall Hindi occupancy of 14.92 percent on Friday.

The morning shows had 8.8 percent occupancy, while the afternoon shows had 11.79 percent. The evening shows and night shows had 13.62 percent and 25.46 percent occupancy, respectively.

About the film

Aryan Agnihotri (Shahid Kapoor), a talented, good-looking programmer at a robotics company, cannot find a compatible partner. During an assignment, he meets Sifra (Kriti Sanon), a beautiful, skilled assistant to Aryan's boss. They fall in love, and soon he discovers their love story is 'impossible'. Aryan has fallen for a robot, and he embarks on a journey to make his impossible love story possible.

Whenever the terms robots, artificial intelligence, and clones appear in our minds, we instantly think about the destruction and mayhem these advanced technology creations can do. Popular movies such as Terminator, I-Robot, The Sixth Day, Robot, and 2.0, have fed such thoughts in us. Thankfully, team Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya gives a light-hearted, comical twist, to this theme, and the results are pleasantly surprising.

Prior to release, the movie did not have much hype, which is why many were probably expecting an average entertainer, with some decent jokes and peppy dance numbers. But actually, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a laugh-riot, which can entertain the whole family. Also, it seamlessly blends the sci-fi and comedy genres.