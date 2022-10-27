Search icon
Terence Lewis on his viral video touching Nora Fatehi 'inappropriately', says 'don’t even remember if my hand..'

Terence Lewis has responded to the video that showed him inappropriately touching Nora Fatehi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 07:16 AM IST

Terence Lewis,Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Terence Lewis has responded to the video that showed him inappropriately touching Nora Fatehi. A few years ago, the incident took place on the reality program India's Best Dancer. Terence served as a judge on the program, while Nora was a guest on the questioned episode. In the video that went viral, some said Terence had inappropriately touched Nora

Terence said on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, “It was a simple situation. Shatrughan Sinha and his wife had come. Geeta Kapoor felt that we had to do full namaskar to greet them. That week, Malaika Arora had COVID, and Nora stepped into her shoes. I said okay, fine. We did namaskar as respect, but suddenly, Geeta felt that it was not enough and wanted us to do more. So we followed her directions. I don’t even remember if my hand touched her (Nora), I don’t know even if it is really touching.” 

He added, “On a fair note, two weeks before, Nora had come on the show and asked me to dance with her… Why would I want to do something like this, when there are four cameras around? This is too cheap, you can’t do this. I got abused, in my DMs…” Terence continued that meme-rs had zoomed into action, and said that it looked ‘too real’. He called Nora straight afterwards and realised that it was getting out of hand, and both of them were receiving calls. “I’ve already danced with her in close proximity, and when you’re in the middle of it, you are not thinking in that zone. We are so focused, you cannot be in two worlds, and you need a lot of guts to do something like this…” 

Also read: Nora Fatehi gets brutally trolled for saying Brad Pitt 'slid into her DMs'

Terence defended himself in 2020 by stating that the footage was obviously morphed. 

