Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut has left netizens confused and wondering if she is hurt in love. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut Monday shared a photo of a sketch showcasing a couple hugging. In the sketch, the duo seems to be sharing an emotional moment, as the girl closes her eyes and the two embrace each other.

Captioning the post, Kangana wrote, "Tere liye hum hain jiye... kitne sitam hum pe sanam", which roughly translates to "For you, I have lived, why the unfair treatment towards me my love."

Kangana's Instagram Story left her fans wondering if the actress dating someone and if she's going through a rough phase in her life.

For the unversed, Kangana had recently revealed in an interview with Times Now, that she's in love and had mentioned that everyone will get to know who she is dating soon. On being asked where she sees herself in five years, in her interview on November 10, Kangana Ranaut had said she definitely wants to be married in the next few years and that she sees herself "as a mother in five years, as a wife, and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India."

While her fans are eagerly waiting for her Kangana to reveal the identity of the love of her life, her recent post has her followers worried for her. However, there has been no comment from the actress about her cryptic social media story.

Meanwhile, reacting to Jack Dorsey stepping down as Twitter CEO and CTO Parag Agrawal stepping in as the new Twitter CEO, Kangana wrote in her Instagram Story, "Bye chacha Jack."

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Tejas', 'Sita' among other films. She has a few unannounced projects in her kitty too.