Tere Ishk Mein teaser: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai's reunion for 'intense love story' with Kriti Sanon amazes fans, call it 'Saiyaara ka baap with Raanjhanaa hangover'

Tere Ishk Mein: After Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, Dhanush reunited with Aanand L Rai for another hard-hitting romantic drama, and cinegoers are impressed with the first glimpse into their new interpretation of shiddat wala love.

After the superhit success of Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, actor Dhanush, with director Aanand L Rai, music director AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, have reunited for another heartbreak- Tere Ishk Mein. The much-awaited teaser of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein' is finally out to offer a glimpse into a love story of rebels.

Billed as the spiritual sequel to Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer Raanjhanaa, the two-minute and four-second teaser opened with the Haldi ceremony of Kriti Sanon, which was gatecrashed by Dhanush. With a swollen eye and bruises over the nose, Dhanush steps towards Kriti Sanon with a monologue describing his sorrow for the passing of his father.

Dhanush, with anger in his eyes, starts pouring the holy Ganga water on Kriti, asking her to wash away her old sins before starting on a new chapter in her life. It was followed by the flashback scenes of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon as they fall in love with each other. At the end, Dhanush curses Kriti Sanon in anger and says, "Shankar Kare tere beta ho. Tujhe bhi pata chale ki ishq me jo mar jate hain, woh bhi kisi ke bete hote hain."

Watch Tere Ishk Mein teaser

Soon, the teaser of Tere Ishk Mein went viral, and netizens went gaga over the new rendition of shiddat-wala love. While applauding the reunion of Dhanush and Aanand L Rai, the internet users called it much better than Saiyaara. A netizen wrote, "Saiyaara ka baap with Raanjhanaa ka hangover." Another netizen wrote, "Shankar Kare Tere beta ho tujhe bhi pata chale ki ishq me jo mar jate hain wo bhi kisi ke bete hote hain …superb." One of the netizens wrote, "Akkha industry ek taraf, apne Dhanush ki acting ek taraf." Another netizen wrote, "Damn....what a teaser. Baaaaaap of all the Aashiqui & Saiyaraa." Tere Ishk Mein will release in cinemas on November 28.

(With inputs from ANI)