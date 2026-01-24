Tere Ishk Mein OTT release date: When and where to watch Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-starrer romantic drama

After eight weeks since its theatrical release, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein started streaming on Netflix from January 23. The Aanand L Rai directorial is a standalone spin-off of his 2013 romantic film Raanjhanaa, that marked Dhanush's Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor.

Headlined by Dhanush as Flight Lieutenant Shankar Gurukkal and Kriti Sanon as Mukti Beniwal, the intense romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein was released in the cinemas on November. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Vineet Kumar Singh in the key supporting roles.

After eight weeks since its theatrical release, Tere Ishk Mein started streaming on Netflix from January 23. The streaming giant took to its social media handles on Friday, shared the announcement poster, and captioned it, "Ishk ek ehsaas hai. Shankar aur Mukti ki mohabbat ek aag hai. Watch Tere Ishk Mein, out now on Netflix."

Tere Ishk Mein is a standalone spin-off of Aanand L Rai's 2013 romantic film Raanjhanaa, that also starred Dhanush in the lead as Kundan with Sonam Kapoor as Zoya. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played Kundan's best friend Murari in Raanjhanaa, reprises his role in a cameo appearance in Tere Ishk Mein.

While Raanjhanaa became a cult film over the years, Tere Ishk Mein received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences. Both the movies turned out to be commercial success at the box office. The 2013 film grossed Rs 105 crore globally against its budget of Rs 30 crore, and the latest release was made in around Rs 80 crore and minted Rs 160 crore worldwide.

Just like Raanjhanaa, Tere Ishk Mein also features a stellar AR Rahman soundtrack. With tracks like Usey Kehna, Aawaara Angaara, Deewaana Deewaana, and the title song Tere Ishk Mein, the musical offers varied songs across different genres. Dhanush's Bollywood debut had excellent compositions such as Tum Tak, Piya Milenge, Tu Mun Shudi, Banarasiya, and the Raanjhanaa title track.

