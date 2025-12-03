Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush scores his highest-grossing Hindi film, beats Raanjhanaa lifetime, jumps on Tuesday, earns...
BOLLYWOOD
Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, and Aanand L Rai's latest romantic drama continues to perform beyond expectations, and showed a good jump, scoring double-digit on a working Tuesday.
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush and Aanand L Rai - the duo proved their worth again. Their latest collaboration - the intense romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein refuses to slow down. Despite a working Tuesday, Tere Ishk Mein performed better than Monday and earned double-digit crores at the box office. In just five days, Tere Ishk Mein surpassed the lifetime of Raanjhanaa, which is Dhanush's Hindi debut, and was his highest-grossing film in North India. The trio of Dhanush, Rai, and Kriti Sanon are expected to perform better even in the second weekend, and now the movie is expected to hit Rs 100 crore net in India, despite stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which is releasing on December 5.
Tere Ishk Mein latest box office collection
As Sacnilk reported, on Tuesday, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 10.25 crores from all the languages, including Rs 9.75 crore from Hindi and 50 lakh from the Tamil version. In five days, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 71.05 crores net in India. The domestic gross will be above Rs 82 crores — already ahead of Raanjhanaa's lifetime total of 81+ crores. As per the portal, the movie is also expected to outgross Raanjhanaa's worldwide total of Rs 93 crores soon. With the strong trend of the film, the film is expected to perform strongly even in the second weekend, ultimately leading to becoming Dhanush's first Hindi film to hit Rs 100 crores, and his highest-grossing Hindi film.
Also read: Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, with Kriti Sanon's convincing sinister act, but...
About Tere Ishk Mein
Tere Ishk Mein is the spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, narrating the painful love story of Shankar and Mukti. Apart from Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Paniyuli, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in the key roles. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also does a cameo, reprising his role from Raanjhanaa.