FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush scores his highest-grossing Hindi film, beats Raanjhanaa lifetime, jumps on Tuesday, earns...

Mukesh Ambani's chhoti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani-inspired jewel-studded blouse, designed by...; See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to..., on wedding day, The Family Man director gifts her expensive...

Palash Muchhal seeks Premanand Maharaj's blessings amid postponed wedding to Smriti Mandhana; pic goes viral

Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe, 19-year-old Vedic scholar PM Modi posted about?

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Chennai schools to remain closed today due to cyclone impact, check IMD weather update here

Trump declares all Biden autopen-signed documents, including pardons 'null and void'

Vande Bharat BIG Update: Indian Railways adds new stoppages on major Maharashtra-Karnataka routes, check full details here

Delhi-NCR AQI: Air quality remains in 'very poor' levels, AQI crosses 400 in Anand Vihar, Bawana, Chandni Chowk; check areawise pollution levels

Controversial actor Vinayakan CONFIRMS joining Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, despite previous records of ruckus, shoot will end on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush scores his highest-grossing Hindi film, beats Raanjhanaa lifetime, jumps on Tuesday, earns...

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush beats Raanjhanaa lifetime

Mukesh Ambani's chhoti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani-inspired jewel-studded blouse, designed by...; See pics

Mukesh Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani inspired jewels

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to..., on wedding day, The Family Man director gifts her expensive...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush scores his highest-grossing Hindi film, beats Raanjhanaa lifetime, jumps on Tuesday, earns...

Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, and Aanand L Rai's latest romantic drama continues to perform beyond expectations, and showed a good jump, scoring double-digit on a working Tuesday.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 10:08 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush scores his highest-grossing Hindi film, beats Raanjhanaa lifetime, jumps on Tuesday, earns...
A poster of Tere Ishk Mein
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush and Aanand L Rai - the duo proved their worth again. Their latest collaboration - the intense romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein refuses to slow down. Despite a working Tuesday, Tere Ishk Mein performed better than Monday and earned double-digit crores at the box office. In just five days, Tere Ishk Mein surpassed the lifetime of Raanjhanaa, which is Dhanush's Hindi debut, and was his highest-grossing film in North India.  The trio of Dhanush, Rai, and Kriti Sanon are expected to perform better even in the second weekend, and now the movie is expected to hit Rs 100 crore net in India, despite stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which is releasing on December 5. 

Tere Ishk Mein latest box office collection

As Sacnilk reported, on Tuesday, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 10.25 crores from all the languages, including Rs 9.75 crore from Hindi and 50 lakh from the Tamil version. In five days, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 71.05 crores net in India. The domestic gross will be above Rs 82 crores — already ahead of Raanjhanaa's lifetime total of 81+ crores. As per the portal, the movie is also expected to outgross Raanjhanaa's worldwide total of Rs 93 crores soon. With the strong trend of the film, the film is expected to perform strongly even in the second weekend, ultimately leading to becoming Dhanush's first Hindi film to hit Rs 100 crores, and his highest-grossing Hindi film. 

Also read: Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, with Kriti Sanon's convincing sinister act, but...

About Tere Ishk Mein 

Tere Ishk Mein is the spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, narrating the painful love story of Shankar and Mukti. Apart from Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Paniyuli, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in the key roles. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also does a cameo, reprising his role from Raanjhanaa.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush scores his highest-grossing Hindi film, beats Raanjhanaa lifetime, jumps on Tuesday, earns...
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush beats Raanjhanaa lifetime
Mukesh Ambani's chhoti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani-inspired jewel-studded blouse, designed by...; See pics
Mukesh Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant stuns in Isha Ambani inspired jewels
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to..., on wedding day, The Family Man director gifts her expensive...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru fly for one-day honeymoon to...
Palash Muchhal seeks Premanand Maharaj's blessings amid postponed wedding to Smriti Mandhana; pic goes viral
Palash Muchhal seeks Premanand Maharaj's blessings amid postponed wedding to Smr
Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe, 19-year-old Vedic scholar PM Modi posted about?
Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe, 19-year-old Vedic scholar PM Modi posted
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement