BOLLYWOOD

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 4: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's romantic drama passes the Monday test, earns Rs...

Tere Ishk Mein has earned over Rs 60 crore in its first four days and is heading for a Rs 100-crore collection at the domestic box office. It will face competition from Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal-starrer Dhurandhar from this Friday, December 5.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 11:33 PM IST

Headlined by Dhanush as Shankar and Kriti Sanon as Mukti, the intense romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein was released in the theatres on November 28. Even though the film has received mixed to negative reviews from the critics, it is performingly exceptionally well at the box office. In its opening weekend, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 52 crore net in India and grossed Rs 68 crore worldwide.

On its fourth day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer has collected Rs 8.25 crore net in India, and has thus, passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours. The romantic drama has now earned Rs 60.25 crore in its first four days and is heading for a Rs 100-crore collection at the domestic box office. It will face competition from Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal-starrer Dhurandhar from this Friday, December 5.

Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Aanand L Rai and is a standalone spin-off of his 2013 romantic film Raanjhanaa, that also starred Dhanush in the lead as Kundan with Sonam Kapoor as Zoya. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played Kundan's best friend Murari in Raanjhanaa, reprises his role in a cameo appearance in Tere Ishk Mein. Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Vineet Kumar Singh are also seen in key roles in the recent release.

The Aanand L Rai directorial boasts of a superlative AR Rahman soundtrack. With Usey Kehna, Aawaara Angaara, Deewaana Deewaana, Tere Zikr Mein, Jigar Thanda, and the Tere Ishk Mein title track; the musical offers varied songs across different genres that have already become chartbusters. It is the third collaboration between Rai and Rahman after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

