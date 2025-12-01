Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush BEATS Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, his Hindi comeback crosses Rs 50 crores in 3 days, earns...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Dhanush's Bollywood comeback film, Tere Ishk Mein, has surpassed expectations and performed well over the weekend. Aanand L Rai's film has beaten superstars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar's films.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 11:21 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 3: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein proved the fact that 2025 is the year of love stories. After Saiyaara, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Aanand L Rai's latest directorial has struck gold at the box office. Despite the mixed to negative reviews from the critics, Tere Ishk Mein exceeded expectations and performed exceptionally well. 

The weekend numbers are out, and Tere Ishk Mein has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. As Sacnilk reported, on Friday, the film collected Rs 16 crore, on Saturday, it earned Rs 17 crore, and on Sunday, it yielded Rs 18.75 crore from the Hindi version itself. With the Tamil version, the Sunday collection can go up to Rs 19 crore, which takes the first weekend collection to Rs 51.75 crore. With this, Dhanush has beaten superstars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn at the box office.

How did Dhanush beat the superstars? 

Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush's comeback in a Hindi film after Atrangi Re (2021). Dhanush's third collaboration with Rai has outdone even the biggest names of Bollywood, like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Ajay's last-released, De De Pyaar De 2, grossed Rs 31 crore in the weekend. Akshay Kumar's  Kesari Chapter 2 earned Rs 29.50 crore in the first three days.

Also read: Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, with Kriti Sanon's convincing sinister act, but...

When it comes to worldwide collection, Tere Ishk Mein has reportedly earned between Rs 75-85 crores in the first weekend. Tere Ishk Mein will have four more days to perform. From December 5, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar will hit cinemas, which will give competition to Dhanush's film. 

About Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the key roles. The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Priyanshu Painyuli in supporting roles. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also appears in a cameo, which is linked directly to Raanjhanaa. 

