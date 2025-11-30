FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's romantic drama sees solid growth, mints Rs 33 crore

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Aanand L Rai and is a standalone spin-off of his 2013 romantic film Raanjhanaa, that also starred Dhanush in the lead as Kundan with Sonam Kapoor as Zoya.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 12:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's romantic drama sees solid growth, mints Rs 33 crore
Dhanush as Shankar and Kriti Sanon as Mukti headline the intense romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, which opened in theatres on November 28. The film also features Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Vineet Kumar Singh in key roles. Even though it received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, it is performing well at the box office in its opening weekend.

Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 16 crore net in India on its opening day. The Hindi version accounted for the most part of these earnings - Rs 15.25 crore and the Tamil dubbed version collected just Rs 75 lakh. On its second day of release, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer earned Rs 17 crore from both the Hindi and Tamil versions. This takes the movie's two-day collection to Rs 33 crore net in India.

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon film is directed by Aanand L Rai and is a standalone spin-off of his 2013 romantic film Raanjhanaa, that also starred Dhanush in the lead as Kundan with Sonam Kapoor as Zoya. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played Kundan's best friend Murari in Raanjhanaa, reprises his role in a cameo appearance in Tere Ishk Mein.

The Aanand L Rai directorial boasts of a superlative AR Rahman soundtrack, the best Hindi album of the year. With Usey Kehna, Aawaara Angaara, Deewaana Deewaana, Tere Zikr Mein, Jigar Thanda, and the Tere Ishk Mein title track; the musical offers varied songs across different genres that have already become chartbusters on streaming charts. The latest release is the third collaboration between Rai and Rahman after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

