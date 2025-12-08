FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 10: Dhanush film stays steady despite Dhurandhar mania, crosses Rs 100 crore in India

The Aanand L Rai directorial Tere Ishk Mein, headlined by Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, performed good in its second weekend despite competition from Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt-starrer Dhurandhar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 03:58 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 10: Dhanush film stays steady despite Dhurandhar mania, crosses Rs 100 crore in India
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection
Led by Dhanush as Shankar and Kriti Sanon as Mukti, the intense romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein hit theatres on November 28 in the original Hindi language and the dubbed Tamil version. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Vineet Kumar Singh in the key supporting roles.

The romantic drama earned Rs 85.66 crore net in India in its first week. Despite the release of Dhurandhar on December 5, Tere Ishk Mein stayed steady in its second weekend and earned Rs 16.85 crore, crossing the Rs 100-crore mark in India and taking its domestic net collections to Rs 102.51 crore in ten days. The majority of the same, Rs 97.93 crore, comes from its Hindi version alone.

The espionage thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles, has already amassed Rs 106.50 crore in its first three days of release. Dhurandhar is the second film helmed by Aditya Dhar, whose first movie Uri: The Surgical Strike surprisingly became a blockbuster in 2019.

Coming back to Tere Ishk Mein, the Aanand L Rai directorial is a standalone spin-off of his 2013 romantic film Raanjhanaa, that also starred Dhanush in the lead as Kundan with Sonam Kapoor as Zoya. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played Kundan's best friend Murari in Raanjhanaa, reprises his role in a cameo appearance in Tere Ishk Mein.

The Aanand L Rai directorial is elevated by a stellar AR Rahman soundtrack. Featuring tracks like Usey Kehna, Aawaara Angaara, Deewaana Deewaana, Jigar Thanda, and the title song Tere Ishk Mein, the album delivers a diverse mix of genres and has already produced multiple chartbusters. This marks the third collaboration between Rai and Rahman after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

READ | How Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 can give nightmares to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Yash, Ajay Devgn

