Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 1: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-starrer beats Akshay Kumar's films to take 8th biggest opening of 2025 after...

An AR Rahman musical and Aanand L Rai directorial Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has taken a solid start at the box office and has collected Rs 16.50 crore net at the domestic box office.

Headlined by Dhanush as Shankar and Kriti Sanon as Mukti, the intense romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein was released in the cinemas on November 28. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and is a spiritual sequel to his 2013 romantic hit Raanjhanaa, that also starred Dhanush in the lead role, along with Sonam Kapoor. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub reprises his role as Murari in the recent release.

Tere Ishk Mein has seen a solid start at the box office and as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 16.50 crore net in India on its first day of release. Thus, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer has overtaken the openings of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force (Rs 13 crore) and Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 12.50 crore) to become the eighth biggest opener of the year.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava tops the list as it opened at Rs 31 crore. The next two spots are taken by those two films that evetually flopped at the box office - War 2 and Sikandar. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer and Salman Khan film earned Rs 28 crore and Rs 24.75 crore on their first day of release. Thamma (Rs 23 crore), Housefull 5 (Rs 22 crore), Saiyaara (Rs 21.5 crore), and Raid 2 (Rs 19 crore) are the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh biggest opening Hindi films of 2025.

Coming back to Tere Ishk Mein, the Aanand L Rai directorial also stars Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Vineet Kumar Singh. The film's music is composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman and its soundtrack including Awaara Angaara, Usey Kehna, Deewaana Deewaana, and the title track have already become the chartbusters.

