'Tere Bina' teaser: Salman Khan picks up Jacqueline Fernandez on his shoulder in his Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan, who gave an interview for his upcoming song 'Tere Bina', shot in his Panvel farmhouse, a day back, has now gone on to unveil the teaser of the song. Khan was seen picking up his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez on one shoulder in the teaser.

Apart from the scene, Salman was seen romancing Jacqueline al around his farmhouse. The whole song has been shot in his farmhouse, in some limited locations. Salman had stated that since the place is his home, he did not want to explore it completely to the audiences.

Here's the teaser:

While talking about the song, Salman had also revealed to Waluscha D'Souza that since no movie was able to accomodate the song, he thought it is the right time to shoot it. He had also revealed that the song took four days of shooting.

Salman has sung the song and also turned the DOP for it. The actor was at his farmhouse for a long weekend, but due to coronavirus lockdown, he has been stuck there, away from his parents. Apart from Jacqueline, Salman and Waluscha, Iulia Vantur, Niketan Madhok, Arpita, Aayush and their children, Sohail's son Nirvaan Khan and others are also stuck in the farmhouse. Salman was awaiting his movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's Eid release, but the movie will now have to search for a new release date owing to the lockdown situation.