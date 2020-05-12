'Tere Bina': Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez show their lockdown activities with romantic twist in new music video

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's single 'Tere Bina' is out. The song has been shot in the vicinity of the superstar's farmhouse in Panvel and is directed by himself. The music video is a love story and the chemistry between Salman and Jacqueline is extremely palpable. They are seen living in a tent, riding a horse, going on a long drive in a jeep and also milking the cow. Moreover, they both also swim in a reservoir and also take a dip in the pool.

Towards the end, we see that Jacqueline's character is no more and he is survived with their kid, who also has the same nature as her mother. She also paints and smears her face with colours by mistakenly. 'Tere Bina' is a sweet romantic song with a happy and not-so-happy ending. The song is crooned by Salman, the music is composed by Ajay Bhatia while the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Check out the music video below:

Talking about the song, Khan said in a statement, "About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn't know we will be here under a lockdown. So we wanted to do things to keep ourselves busy. That's when we decided to do these songs. We launched Pyaar Karona and now, we are launching Tere Bina."

Talking about composer Ajay, Salman went on to say, "We had a friend at Galaxy when we were kids, his name was Ajju Bhatia who lives on the fourth floor. He keeps asking if I could sing the song for him. I keep on indulging and I have sung four songs for him. Tere Bina is one of those songs. It wasn't fitting into a film of mine so we thought let's release it now."