Tejja Sajja slams reporter for 'questioning' his faith towards Lord Rama, Hanuman: 'Why question our dharma when love stories are repeated'

Tejja Sajja attended a trailer launch event in Mumbai, and during the press conference, he lost his cool when a reporter asked him, "Are you a religious person?"

Telugu star Tejja Sajja surprised North India with his film Hanu-Man. Now, the actor is back with another fantasy action adventure, Mirai. This film is also a fusion of Indian history, blended with modern-day storytelling. In Hanu-Man, the film celebrates Lord Hanuman. Whereas in Mirai, the movie honours Lord Rama. Ahead of the pan-India release, Tejja, along with the team Mirai and producer Karan Johar, attended a press meet in Mumbai.

After the screening of a special prelude, team Mirai conducted a press conference and answered a few tough questions with grace. When actor Teja Sajja was asked why religious elements frequently appear in his films. The actor responded to the same, saying, "Why does nobody question when the same love story is made again and again, but the moment we try to tell a story inspired by our dharma, people start raising doubts? We should feel proud—this is our land, these are our morals. In the 3 minutes 10 seconds of the trailer, only 10 seconds show a glimpse of Lord Rama, and for that alone, questions of religion are being raised. This film is not just about that—it’s a mix of fantasy, action, adventure, superhero storytelling, and deep emotions. We’re bringing all of this together through the lens of our Indian itihasa, in a fresh and cool way, so that the younger generation can connect with it and embrace it."

About Mirai

Blending itihasa with explosive action, Mirai follows a fearless warrior chosen to safeguard nine sacred scriptures, setting the stage for an epic battle that fuses heritage with spectacle. Mirai promises a cinematic experience with an ensemble featuring Manoj Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak. Directed by Karthik Ghattamneni, Mirai is set to roar into theatres worldwide on 12th September 2025. The Hindi version in the North markets is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.