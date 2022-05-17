Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra dance to Ishq Tera Tadpave, video goes viral

Instant Bollywood/Instagram

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 was one of the most successful seasons of the controversial reality show. While the season saw many fights between contestants, the major highlight of the show was the chemistry and the love between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Karan and Tejasswi met each other inside the Bigg Boss house, fell in love with each other, and their relationship is going strong even outside the show. After every few days, their pictures and videos go viral on social media and their latest video to trend features them grooving to the remix of Sukhbir's highly popular track Ishq Tera Tadpave used in Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium.

The couple's friends from the show, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia are also seen dancing with them in the clip shared by Instant Bollywood on their Instagram account. Netizens can't stop showering their love and praises on the couple in the comments section using their hashtag #TejRan.

While one Instagram user called them "Most adorable couple ever", another wrote, "Power couple" to describe the two popular television stars. Most users are also surprised by Tejasswi's effortless dancing on her heels as one user wrote, "How can she dance in those heels (red heart emoji), and another commented, "OMG how Teju can dance like this wearing heels. Superb after a full day-night shooting hard work and then this dance only Teju can do all this. God bless you always".



Meanwhile, the two of them were also seen recently in the Grand Finale of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp won by Munawar Faruqui. While Karan had appeared as the Jailor inside the jail and motivated the inmates throughout the season, Tejasswi had appeared on the last episode as his Warden and even in the spectacular final.