Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail has easily defeated Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas at box office. The former continues to maintain momentum, while the latter's shows are being cancelled out.

On October 27, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas and Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail clashed at the box office. While the former, helmed by the debutant director Saresh Mewara, was promoted extensively, the latter, directed by the seasoned Vidhu Vinod Chopra, relied on the word-of-mouth.

After five days of its release, we can easily say that the one who has failed in this clash is not 12th Fail, but Tejas. On Tuesday, Tejas added just Rs 35 lakh, taking its five-day net total to Rs 4.50 crore. The film has been on a steep decline after its opening weekend as many theatre owners have removed its show due to zero ticket sales.

On the other hand, 12th Fail has been a pleasant surprise for the industry and audiences. The film took a slow start but has been maintaining solid grip in its first week. It earned Rs 1.65 crore, taking the five-day net total to Rs 9.89 crore. The emotional drama is seeing better response in theatres with each passing day.

It must be noted that 12th Fail, based on Anurag Pathak's novel of the same name on the life of real IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, is made on a modest budget of Rs 5 crore, which is one-twelfth of what the makers of Tejas have spent on its making and promotions, i.e. Rs 60 crore.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the aerial actioner stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, and Vishak Nair in prominent roles. Whereas 12th Fail has Medha Shankar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Sarita Jha, apart from Vikrant Massey. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial will definitely hold its place in theatres for next week, unlike the Kangana Ranaut film.



READ | This film, alleged by many to be a Hollywood rip-off, won 13 Filmfare Awards - a record which still remains unbroken