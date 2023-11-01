Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Explore the best offers on power banks

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

Man rides mini pink Bullet on Delhi street, viral video shows people’s reaction

Thangalaan teaser: Vikram rips cobra with bare hands, fights for tribals in blood-soaked war saga; know its KGF connect

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Explore the best offers on power banks

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

7 countries with longest work weeks

7 benefits of eating sattvic food

7 benefits of coconut oil in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

Thangalaan teaser: Vikram rips cobra with bare hands, fights for tribals in blood-soaked war saga; know its KGF connect

Rainbow Rishta trailer: Six queer people share their fears, try to find love in endearing docuseries, release date out

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

Vikrant Massey's film 12th Fail has easily defeated Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas at box office. The former continues to maintain momentum, while the latter's shows are being cancelled out.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On October 27, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas and Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail clashed at the box office. While the former, helmed by the debutant director Saresh Mewara, was promoted extensively, the latter, directed by the seasoned Vidhu Vinod Chopra, relied on the word-of-mouth. 

After five days of its release, we can easily say that the one who has failed in this clash is not 12th Fail, but Tejas. On Tuesday, Tejas added just Rs 35 lakh, taking its five-day net total to Rs 4.50 crore. The film has been on a steep decline after its opening weekend as many theatre owners have removed its show due to zero ticket sales.

On the other hand, 12th Fail has been a pleasant surprise for the industry and audiences. The film took a slow start but has been maintaining solid grip in its first week. It earned Rs 1.65 crore, taking the five-day net total to Rs 9.89 crore. The emotional drama is seeing better response in theatres with each passing day.

It must be noted that 12th Fail, based on Anurag Pathak's novel of the same name on the life of real IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, is made on a modest budget of Rs 5 crore, which is one-twelfth of what the makers of Tejas have spent on its making and promotions, i.e. Rs 60 crore.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the aerial actioner stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, and Vishak Nair in prominent roles. Whereas 12th Fail has Medha Shankar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Sarita Jha, apart from Vikrant Massey. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial will definitely hold its place in theatres for next week, unlike the Kangana Ranaut film.

READ | This film, alleged by many to be a Hollywood rip-off, won 13 Filmfare Awards - a record which still remains unbroken

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chhattisgarh polls: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder, free electricity if Congress retains power

P.I. Meena trailer: Tanya Maniktala's murder investigation spirals into virus conspiracy

US President Joe Biden to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco this month, White House confirms

Vipul Shah’s security tightened after filmmaker allegedly receives threats post announcement of Bastar The Naxal Story

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70% off on study table

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE