'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut makes for daring fighter pilot in first look

Kangana Ranaut's forthcoming film is 'Tejas' which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara.

In January this year, Kangana Ranaut announced that she will be playing the role of Indian Air Force pilot in the film titled Tejas. Now, the first look of the actor from the film is out and she nails the perfect look as a daring fighter pilot. In the photo, Kangana is seen walking in style and looks kickass in IAF uniform with a fighter plane in the backdrop. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and it's his ode to Indian Air Force.

Talking about the film, Kangana told Mumbai Mirror, "Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instil a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I’m looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."

Tejas is being directed by Sarvesh Mewara and he shared, "When your debut film has Ronnie Screwvala as the producer and Kangana Ranaut as the lead actor, going all out to chase your dreams feels worth it."

While Ronnie stated, "We made an army-based film with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Tejas is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force, who always put the country first. We are excited and honoured to share this brave story with viewers and hope it inspires many more women to join the Air Force."

Tejas is releasing next year in April.