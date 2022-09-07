Search icon
Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film, slated to release on Dussehra 2022, gets postponed?

Kangana Ranaut portrays Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill in the Sarvesh Mewara directorial.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut in Tejas/Instagram

In December 2021, on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, the production house RSVP Movies announced that Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas will release on October 5, 2022, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra 2022. However, it is now being reported that the film might get postponed.

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Tejas was to release in October. However, since the film is very VFX there is still quite a bit of work pending. However, the work pending isn’t much yet it will still take a while. So to avoid doing a rushed job on the film, it was decided to defer the release date."

The source also added that the film, which marks the directorial debut of Sarvesh Mewara, will now release in December later this year, or January 2023 with no single release date locked in yet. The production company RSVP movies, founded by Ronnie Screwvala, hasn't come out with an official announcement yet.

On December 7 last year, Kangana Ranaut, who portrays Indian Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, shared the release date of the film along with the caption, "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022."

Meanwhile, Kangana is now busy with the shoot of her next directorial Emergency in which she portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from starring as the leading lady, Kangana has also directed and written the story of the film, which she has produced also under her banner Manikarnika films.

READ | Emergency: Kangana Ranaut trolled as she unveils new film's teaser, netizens say 'Dhaakad ka record khatre mein hai'

Before Emergency, Kangana had co-directed Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi along with Krish Jagarlamudi. The period drama released in 2019 was based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi.

