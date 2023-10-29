Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tejas box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film shows no growth, collects Rs 1.25 crore

Mukesh Ambani is owner of largest orchard of mangoes in Asia, its name is inspired by Mughal emperor…

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

7 yoga asanas to reduce inflammation

8 most-awaited web series streaming on OTT in November 2023

8 most-awaited films releasing in November 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

12th Fail box office collection day 2: Vikrant Massey film doubles its collection via word of mouth, earns Rs 2.50 crore

From being a hidden member of band to world's most popular singer, meet this K-pop star who belongs to family of farmers

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara talks about his Kangana Ranaut-starrer's unfavourable comparisons with Top Gun: Maverick.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas has released to mixed reviews and rather low returns at the box office. The film, which tells the story of a fighter pilot from the Indian Air Force, is the first among many Bollywood films dealing with aerial battles and warfare. As soon as the trailer dropped, many drew obvious comparisons with Top Gun Maverick, the Tom Cruise-starrer that has set the benchmark for Air Force films. In a chat with DNA, director Sarvesh Mewara addressed those comparisons and why they don’t bother him.

Talking about some people comparing Tejas unfavourably with Maverick, Sarvesh says, “Our audiences are very generous. To give you an example, even if we talk about the trailer, I have received only appreciation. Obviously, 10-15% have said that this is not Top Gun 2. But the other 80-90% have appreciated it. That is because the audience also knows the difference in scale. I see comments like ‘that is made in Rs 1000 crore and this is Rs 40 crore’. People know not to compare.”

Sarvesh says that given the limited budget, he is proud of what he and his team have achieved in Tejas. “What makes us stand out is the honesty in what we are trying here within our limitations. I feel the credit goes to the generous audience. I take it all in a positive note only,” he says.

The filmmaker, who is making his directorial debut with the film, says he could have waited for a bigger budget for the film but he chose not to. “I can do two things. The first is I wait for Rs 1000 crore and say that I will only do this film once I get that much money. Else I can say whatever money we have at our disposal, I will try and make it at a level where people can watch and enjoy it. I can’t sit and wait for Rs 1000 crore to come to me,” he tells us.

Tejas also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in pivotal roles. The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, released in theatres on October 27.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan join Bigg Boss 17 for Sunday roast, netizens call it 'Salman Khan berojgar yojna'

Elderly man swindled of Rs 4.35 crore in cyber fraud involving fake provident fund offer, check details

BAN vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match 28

'Gaza war has entered a new stage...': Israeli Defence Minister

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1,199 in Flipkart sale, but there’s a catch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE