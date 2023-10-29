Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara talks about his Kangana Ranaut-starrer's unfavourable comparisons with Top Gun: Maverick.

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas has released to mixed reviews and rather low returns at the box office. The film, which tells the story of a fighter pilot from the Indian Air Force, is the first among many Bollywood films dealing with aerial battles and warfare. As soon as the trailer dropped, many drew obvious comparisons with Top Gun Maverick, the Tom Cruise-starrer that has set the benchmark for Air Force films. In a chat with DNA, director Sarvesh Mewara addressed those comparisons and why they don’t bother him.

Talking about some people comparing Tejas unfavourably with Maverick, Sarvesh says, “Our audiences are very generous. To give you an example, even if we talk about the trailer, I have received only appreciation. Obviously, 10-15% have said that this is not Top Gun 2. But the other 80-90% have appreciated it. That is because the audience also knows the difference in scale. I see comments like ‘that is made in Rs 1000 crore and this is Rs 40 crore’. People know not to compare.”

Sarvesh says that given the limited budget, he is proud of what he and his team have achieved in Tejas. “What makes us stand out is the honesty in what we are trying here within our limitations. I feel the credit goes to the generous audience. I take it all in a positive note only,” he says.

The filmmaker, who is making his directorial debut with the film, says he could have waited for a bigger budget for the film but he chose not to. “I can do two things. The first is I wait for Rs 1000 crore and say that I will only do this film once I get that much money. Else I can say whatever money we have at our disposal, I will try and make it at a level where people can watch and enjoy it. I can’t sit and wait for Rs 1000 crore to come to me,” he tells us.

Tejas also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in pivotal roles. The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, released in theatres on October 27.