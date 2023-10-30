Tejas box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner refuses to take off, earns Rs 1.25 crore

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, Tejas has earned Rs 3.80 crore in its opening weekend at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner Tejas hit the theatres on Friday last week on October 27 and in its first three days, the film has refused to take off. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Sarvesh Mewara, has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and audiences.

On Sunday, its third day of release, Tejas added Rs 1.25 crore to its collections (as per the early estimates from the enertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com). The film had earned Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 1.30 crore in its first two days, and its three day net domestic total stands at Rs 3.80 crore.

As soon as the trailer had dropped, people had compared Tejas with Top Gun Maverick, the Tom Cruise-starrer that has set the benchmark for Air Force films. When the directed Sarvesh Mewara was asked about the same in an exclusive interview with DNA, he stated that he has largely received positive response from the trailer and doesn't get bothered by these comparisons.

"Our audiences are very generous. To give you an example, even if we talk about the trailer, I have received only appreciation. Obviously, 10-15% have said that this is not Top Gun 2. But the other 80-90% have appreciated it. That is because the audience also knows the difference in scale. I see comments like ‘that is made in Rs 1000 crore and this is Rs 40 crore’. People know not to compare", he had said.

Tejas also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies. The film clashed at the box office with Vikrant Massey and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which has seen an immense growth in the opening weekend due to strong word-of-mouth.



