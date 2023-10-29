Tejas box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film shows no growth, collects Rs 1.25 crore

Kangana Ranaut's film Tejas hit the theatres on Friday, she is seen okaying Tejas Gill, an air force officer in the movie. On day 1, the film started slow at the box office and collected Rs 1.25 crore only.

Kangana Ranaut's film Tejas hit the theatres on Friday, she is seen okaying Tejas Gill, an air force officer in the movie. On day 1, the film started slow at the box office and collected Rs 1.25 crore only.

Talking about the day 2 collection, the film has shown no growth. As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Tejas earned Rs 1.25 crore on day 2 which is the same as day 1's collection. The total collection of films now stands at Rs 3 crore.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and requested her fans to watch the film. She shared a video in which she was heard saying, ""Friends, my film Tejas released in theatres yesterday. Whoever has seen this film, has been giving us a lot of appreciation and blessings. But friends, after Covid 19, our Hindi film industry has not been able to recover totally. 99% films are not even given a chance by the audience. I know that in today's age, everyone has a mobile phone, and TV at home. But community viewing, in theatres which is an important part of our civilization from the very beginning. Dance, arts... every type of dance, folklores... are all essential. So, it is my earnest request to the Hindi film audience and specially the multiplex ones... if you liked Uri, Mary Kom and Neerja, you will also like Tejas."

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Even before covid theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy with family and friends or else they ( theatres) won’t be able to sustain. Thanks."