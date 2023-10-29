Headlines

Tejas box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film shows no growth, collects Rs 1.25 crore

Mukesh Ambani is owner of largest orchard of mangoes in Asia, its name is inspired by Mughal emperor…

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s business partner who created ‘India’s Spotify’, built Rs 8300 crore firm from scratch

This player has hit 6 consecutive 50s in T20 cricket, it's not Gayle, Kohli, De Villiers, Rohit, Dhoni

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tejas box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film shows no growth, collects Rs 1.25 crore

Mukesh Ambani is owner of largest orchard of mangoes in Asia, its name is inspired by Mughal emperor…

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

7 yoga asanas to reduce inflammation

8 most-awaited web series streaming on OTT in November 2023

8 most-awaited films releasing in November 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

12th Fail box office collection day 2: Vikrant Massey film doubles its collection via word of mouth, earns Rs 2.50 crore

From being a hidden member of band to world's most popular singer, meet this K-pop star who belongs to family of farmers

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tejas box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film shows no growth, collects Rs 1.25 crore

Kangana Ranaut's film Tejas hit the theatres on Friday, she is seen okaying Tejas Gill, an air force officer in the movie. On day 1, the film started slow at the box office and collected Rs 1.25 crore only. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut's film Tejas hit the theatres on Friday, she is seen okaying Tejas Gill, an air force officer in the movie. On day 1, the film started slow at the box office and collected Rs 1.25 crore only. 

Talking about the day 2 collection, the film has shown no growth. As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, Tejas earned Rs 1.25 crore on day 2 which is the same as day 1's collection. The total collection of films now stands at Rs 3 crore.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and requested her fans to watch the film. She shared a video in which she was heard saying, ""Friends, my film Tejas released in theatres yesterday. Whoever has seen this film, has been giving us a lot of appreciation and blessings. But friends, after Covid 19, our Hindi film industry has not been able to recover totally. 99% films are not even given a chance by the audience. I know that in today's age, everyone has a mobile phone, and TV at home. But community viewing, in theatres which is an important part of our civilization from the very beginning. Dance, arts... every type of dance, folklores... are all essential. So, it is my earnest request to the Hindi film audience and specially the multiplex ones... if you liked Uri, Mary Kom and Neerja, you will also like Tejas."

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Even before covid theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy with family and friends or else they ( theatres) won’t be able to sustain. Thanks."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar reveals if he’ll call cricketers on KWK8 after Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul controversy: ‘I'm scared to...'

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Will rain play spoilsport in Lucknow? Check India vs England latest weather forecast

5 Halloween party themes and decoration ideas for spooky night

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Hyundai vs MG vs Citroen vs Tata for ‘Electric Car of the Year' award

Leopard sighted roaming Bengaluru's Whitefield, caution urged among resident

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE