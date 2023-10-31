Tejas' Anshul Chauhan was pleasantly surprised by Kangana Ranaut's professionalism, sweetness: 'Why do people say...'

Anshul Chauhan talks about the positive response to her performance in Tejas and the experience of working with Kangana Ranaut.

Anshul Chauhan has worked in a handful of films in her short career so far. But none of her roles have been as high profile as the one in the recently-released Tejas. In the Sarvesh Mewara action thriller, Anshul plays an Indian Air Force officer and her role is pretty much a parallel lead alongside four-time National Award winner Kangana Ranaut, who plays the titular role. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Anshul talks about the film’s significance for her and the experience of working with Kangana.

Talking about how well fleshed out her role in Tejas is, Anshul says, “When I read the script and saw that the character was important, I saw it as a very big opportunity. Now when I see how people are reacting to it, it is a very good feeling. I can’t put it in words. The fact that they are noticing me in front of an actor like Kangana is a big thing. She is the best actress we have right now. And if somebody says this girl has held their own in a scene with her, it is a huge thing for me.”

The actress says that after Tejas, she has finally been able to shed the anxiety she had about her work for years. “For so many years, I had that anxiety of being noticed. Now that is going away. I am sure not everyone will like it and that is ok. Not everybody likes everything. But it is very rewarding when people notice you,” says Anshul.

The actress says that working with Kangana elevated her performance. “It’s like a jugalbandi (duet). When the other performer is so good, your performance goes up a level too,” she explains. And yet, before the shoot began, Anshul admits she was scared of the prospect. “The shoot began during Covid times and there was a strict protocol in place. So, we could not do any meetings or workshops to break the ice. I had not worked with any actor of this stature before. So yes, there was nervousness. I wondered how I would do it. Thankfully, the first shot I had with her had no lines since it was a montage shot. But still, I had butterflies in my stomach,” she recalls.

In fact, Anshul says that the experience of working with Kangana was so pleasant that it led her to wondering why so many people don’t like the actress. She says, “I didn’t know her. Whatever I knew of her was through social media. The first day I saw her on set, I thought but she is not what she is portrayed to be. She is totally not that. I couldn’t see a glimpse of any of that. She is extremely professional, very sweet. The best thing about her is that she would come on the set well prepared about everything. No nuisance. She would come, work properly, and go home. She never bothered anyone or waste time. And I constantly thought, ‘why do people say such things about her’. I never saw that in all the months I shot with her.”

Tejas was released in theatres on October 27 to mixed reviews and low collections at the box office. While the film was criticised for its story and simplistic plot, the performances of Anshul and Kangana were almost universally applauded.