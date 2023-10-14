Tejas: Action-packed glimpse of Kangana Ranaut-starrer to be unveiled at India vs Pakistan World Cup match

An action-packed glimpse of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas will be unveiled during the India vs Pakistan World Cup match.

Since its announcement, followed by the supersonic teaser & the action-packed trailer, Tejas has been met with a positive and enthusiastic response, with audiences enamoured by Kangana Ranaut's striking new on-screen persona of Air Force pilot. Now, as a monumental sporting event, India vs. Pakistan cricket match scheduled for today, the maker gave a fantastic surprise to the audience with an action-packed glimpse of Tejas played during the match across Star Sports network.

The trailer has indeed left audiences eagerly anticipating this high-octane film. With the backdrop of one of the most intense sporting rivalries in the world, showing an action-packed glimpse of Tejas' during India vs. Pakistan match certainly came as an absolute treat for the audience, amplifying the excitement surrounding this cinematic spectacle. It was definitely a moment to relish when the audience was drenched in the fever of patriotism amid the craze of the India vs. Pakistan match.

Kangana shared the news of Tejas' glimpse on her Instagram. Kangana dropped a poster Tejas and wrote, "Aaj Tejas bharegi udaan #IndiaVsPakistan match ke dauraan! Watch an action packed glimpse of #Tejas across the Star Sports network during today’s match!"

A few hours before this post, Kangana announced that the first song from the movie, Jaan Da will be released on Sunday, October 15. Taking the audience further into the world of Tejas, with Jaan Da the audience will get to witness the perfect blend of love and patriotism.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on 27 October 2023.