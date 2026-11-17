Teja Sajja got engaged to US-based Mourya in a star-studded engagement ceremony, attended by the biggest names from the Telugu film industry and politics.

Telugu star Teja Sajja, best known for the pan-Indian blockbusters HanuMan and Mirai, got engaged to Mourya on Monday in an intimate yet grand ceremony, attended by family members, close friends, prominent political leaders, and the biggest celebs from the Telugu film industry.

Where was the engagement held?

As IANS reported, sources revealed that the ceremony was held at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad and was graced by Megastar Chiranjeevi, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Minister Seethakka, Harish Rao and Ganta Srinivasa Rao, among others.

The star-studded attendance at Teja Sajja's engagement

Several prominent personalities from Telugu cinema graced the ceremony to bless the couple. Among them were director K. Raghavendra Rao, producers Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, TG Vishwa Prasad, Sushmita Konidela, Sahu Garapati, Venkat Boyenpalli, actors Srikanth, Ravi Teja, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Adivi Sesh, Sudheer Babu, Varu Sarath Kumar, Nidhi Agerwal, Niharika Konidela, Ritika Nayak, Imanvi and renowned filmmakers B. Gopal, Anil Ravipudi, Prasanth Varma, Shiva Nirvana, Nandini Reddy, Karthik Gattamneni, Maruthi, Chandoo Mondeti, Sailesh Kolanu and BVS Ravi. The wedding is to take place at a destination in December.

The mighty Megastar @KChiruTweets makes a powerful entry at the #TejaSajjaEngagement. Super Hero @tejasajja123 https://t.co/mbx1G6A0Tq — Telugu Film Producers Council (@tfpcin) November 16, 2026

Teja Sajja's upcoming film: Zombie Reddy 2

On the work front, the actor will lead Suparn S Varma's Zombie Reddy2 NXT LVL- Dead Or Alive. The film is slated to hit screens next year in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Nepali and Japanese. Director Prasanth Varma, who introduced the zombie genre to Telugu cinema with Zombie Reddy, is playing the role of a creator for the sequel, with Suparn S Varma directing the upcoming film. The new-age zombie entertainer is being mounted on a massive scale by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. This marks the second collaboration between Teja Sajja and PMF, after the pan-India blockbuster Mirai.

(With inputs from IANS)