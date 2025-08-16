'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Tehran: John Abraham’s film takes over Bandra-Worli Sea Link with massive projection

Tehran arrives at the perfect moment, Independence Day week, with a promise of scale, action, and intrigue.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 01:15 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Tehran: John Abraham’s film takes over Bandra-Worli Sea Link with massive projection
Mumbai’s skyline turned into a cinematic canvas ahead of Independence Day, as the Bandra Worli Sea Link lit up with a spectacular projection of John Abraham’s latest thriller, Tehran.

On the eve of its ZEE5 premiere, the landmark transformed into a glowing billboard, dazzling late-night commuters and drawing crowds eager to capture the moment on their phones. It was not just a promotion, but a rare blend of patriotism and spectacle that celebrated cinema on one of the city’s most iconic backdrops.

The high-octane espionage drama has been making waves for its bold premise. Set against the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, Tehran dives into the geopolitical complexities that unexpectedly draw India into the crossfire.

Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films, the film pairs John Abraham with Manushi Chhillar, alongside Neeru Bajwa and Madhurima Tuli in significant roles. With its gripping mix of loyalty, resilience, and suspense, the film promises to deliver an Independence Day watch unlike any other.

For John Abraham, the premiere carried a personal resonance. “Being part of Tehran has been a phenomenal journey,” he said, reflecting on his long-standing interest in stories tied to India and global politics. He revealed that his fascination with geopolitics was a key reason he instantly connected with the script. The actor also shared his enriching experience of interacting with the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service while preparing for the role. Watching the poster light up the Sea Link, he added, was “a proud, unforgettable moment.”

The launch was as symbolic as it was striking, a nod to both national pride and cinematic ambition. As the Sea Link glowed with Tehran’s visuals, it created an unforgettable fusion of patriotism and movie magic, offering Mumbai a taste of the edge-of-the-seat drama that now awaits audiences on ZEE5.

Streaming exclusively on ZEE5, Tehran arrives at the perfect moment, Independence Day week, with a promise of scale, action, and intrigue. With its star-studded cast and timely subject, the film invites viewers to not only witness a story of global stakes but also reflect on India’s place in it.

