'Tehelka machaane aa rahi hai' says Taapsee Pannu as she kickstarts Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba shoot, shares poster

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba poster features Taapsee Pannu sitting in a red saree and flaunting her back.

On Wednesday, Taapsee Pannu dropped the poster of her upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. In the poster, she can be seen sitting and flaunting her back in a red saree.

Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, "Ek naye sheher mein, phir ek baar…tehelka machaane aa rahi hai, humari Hasseen Dillruba! (In a new city, once again… Our beautiful heart is coming to create havoc!)"

Filmmaker Anand L. Rai took to Twitter to announce that the shooting has commenced and also asked Taapsee as to why she hasn`t shared the poster yet. "O hamari haseen dillruba Aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai "phir aayi hasseen dillruba" kia @taapsee tujhe bola tha na 9 baje poster dalne ke liye..dala kyun nahi abhi tak ? #PhirAayiHasseenDillruba," he wrote.

To which Taapsee replied: "Sir i'm not ready yet... Is baar toh le gayi hai character ko @KanikaDhillon! Pata nahi kya kha ke likhi hai yeh kahani. Aur har baar mere saath hi kiyun aesai..PhirAayiHasseenDillruba." Haseen Dillruba is a 2021 romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon.

It stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba starred Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in lead roles.

Haseen Dillruba was released on the streaming platform Netflix India and emerged as the most-watched Hindi film on the OTT giant in 2021. It was directed by ad filmmaker Vinil Mathew, who made his directorial debut with the 2014 romantic comedy Hasee Toh Phasee starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.

Meanwhile, Vikrant will be seen next in Gaslight, in which she is paired with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. He also has Vidhu Vinod Chopra's drama 12th Fail and Aditya Nimbalkar's dark crime thriller Sector 36 in his kitty. (With input from IANS)

