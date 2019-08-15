'Teamwork'! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan share the secret of a good marriage in the new TVC; watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan recently shot for a television commercial directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma 2.0. The brand for which they shot is of an upholstery company which SRK and Gauri have been endorsing for quite some time. Gauri had earlier shared a still with Shah Rukh from the TVC and wrote, "A beautiful moment... a sneak preview from the sets of the new @ddecordiaries campaign. @iamsrk @dharma2pointo @punitdmalhotra"

Now, the D'Decor TVC is finally out and it shows the 26 years marital of SRK and Gauri. It starts with Gauri saying that there were only family and close friends during their 26th wedding anniversary. Then SRK tells guests good marriage is like teamwork. There's no You and I, just US! Then when a guest appreciates Gauri's taste, SRK asks her why didn't she tell that it was he who helped her in choosing those colours. To which Gauri tells him the same line which he told the guests about teamwork.

Check out the video below:

The highlight of the TVC is the electrifying chemistry between SRK and Gauri which show the true love they share after 26 years of marriage.

Earlier, during an interaction with Casa Vogue, Gauri was asked about SRK and her abode Mannat. To which she stated, "This is a house with no rules. I have never had any decrees for homework or mealtimes. I was always home when my kids came back from school. It is important for me to just be there for them."