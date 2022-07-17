Taslima Nasrin bashes Sushmita Sen for relationship with Lalit Modi, says 'was she sold to money?'

Taslima Nasrin-Lalit Modi/Facebook-Instagram

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi broke the internet on Thursday, July 14, when he announced his relationship with former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen and shared their romantic pictures from their Maldives and Sardinia trips. Now, writer Taslima Nasrin has shared her experiences of meeting with the Aarya actress and bashed her for this relationship.

Taking to her Facebook account on Saturday, July 16, Taslima wrote in Bengali, "I met Sushmita Sen only once. Met at Kolkata airport. She hugged me and said I love you. There is no one taller than me in the area, so standing next to me I felt suddenly bent. I could not easily remove my eyes of fascination from her beauty."

Appreciating the Main Hoon Na actress for her personality, the Bangladeshi-born writer further continued, "I liked Sushmita Sen's personality the most. Adopted two daughters at a young age. Liked her honesty, bravery, awareness, self-reliance, liked her firmness, uprightness."

Nasrin targeted Sushmita and said that the actress might be in love with the Indian Premier League founder only because of the money as she concluded, "But Sushmita is now spending time with a very unattractive person involved in various crimes. Because the man is very rich? So she was sold to money? Maybe she is in love with the man. But does not want to believe that she is in love. From those who fall in love with money, I lose respect very quickly."







Meanwhile, after a day Lalit Modi announced their relationship, Sushmita herself broke her silence on Friday, July 15. Sharing a picture with her two daughters Renee and Alisah, and wrote, "I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!!".