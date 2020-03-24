Tarun Arora aka Anshuman of 'Jab We Met' to make a spin-off of his character?

Tarun Arora became a household name with his stint as Anshuman in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met. The actor's character was loved to be hated by people and it has stayed with him for more than a decade now. For the uninitiated, Tarun played Geet played by Kareena Kapoor Khan's boyfriend who ditches her when she elopes from her home. It's been more than 12 years since the film released and Anshuman is one of the most unforgettable characters.

During a recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Tarun was asked about he bagged the role. To which he stated, "It was 2006 and I had just moved to Bangalore. When Imtiaz called me to offer the film, I pretended to be busy. He was shocked by my behaviour, but I got the film in 15 minutes. Back then, none of us knew that it would become such a cult film."

He further spoke about being in touch with Imtiaz saying, "We spoke about our time on the sets of Jab We Met and I told Imtiaz we should make ‘Jab I Left’, with the story narrated from Anushuman’s perspective. He said that Kareena, Shahid and he are done with the film, but he would provide all the support I might need to make the film. I have started writing it and maybe I will produce it, too."

When asked about life after Jab We Met, Tarun replied, "After Anshuman, I was getting roles that were wicked and mean. I didn’t want to repeat myself onscreen so, I went back to my restaurant business in Bangalore and dabbled in theatre to hone my skills. A few years later, I got my first South film offer through AR Murgadoss’s assistant, TN Santhosh, for his 2016 Tamil film Kanithan. There has been no looking back since."