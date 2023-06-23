Search icon
Tarla trailer: Huma Qureshi gets into skin of celebrated chef to perfection, promises inspiring journey of self-worth

Huma Qureshi plays the titular role of celebrated chef Tarla Dalal, and the movie showcases Tarla's journey before her success.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:09 PM IST

A still of Huma Qureshi from Tarla

Tarla trailer: Huma Qureshi is back on the screen, and this time, she is showcasing the journey of a celebrated chef, food writer, and host of cooking shows- Tarla Dalal. The official trailer of Tarla has been released on ZEE5, and it has all the ingredients of being an 'inspiring' tale. 

The trailer starts with Tarla Dalal (Huma) trying to get rid of Sharib Hashmi, who has shown interest in marrying her. However, Tarla gets settled with Sharib, and even with family, she feels incomplete. Tarla wants to create an identity for herself, and she discovers the path to attain the path of success. Tarla takes her cooking talent to a professional level and she starts her cooking class. 

Check out Tarla trailer

As soon as the trailer of Tarla was released, several netizens praised Huma's impressive acting chops. An internet user wrote, "Can't wait to watch this!" Another internet user wrote, "I am a BIG FOoDiE. So will Definitely love watching this one TARLA."  A netizen added, "I just love this kind of movies. Always get emotional whenever this kind of content comes on internet. I do not expect bigger audience will watch but even a smaller audience can make a difference to stand out in this era of movies. Much love to Tarla. My mon and I will together watch it for sure." Tarla will premiere on ZEE5 on July 7, 2023. 

