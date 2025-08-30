Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya make their relationship Insta official; share first picture together from Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are often seen attending events together, but it seems that the two are ready to make their relationship official.

Tara Sutaria has been rumored to be dating Veer Pahariya for some time now. The couple often makes headlines whenever they appear together, but now, the lovebirds have decided to make their relationship Insta official as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together in style.

The Marjaavaan actress dropped a string of stunning photos of herself from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. She was seen looking like a dream in a heavily embellished saree with a matching blouse, complementary jewelry, and a gajra. However, what caught everyone's attention was one of the photos from the album, where Tara was seen posing with her rumoured beau, Veer.

While he lovingly held his ladylove, looking at her with a penetrating gaze, the Ek Villain Returns actress faced the camera with a shy smile on her face. Tara captioned the post, "Devotion, faith and celebration...Ganpati Bappa Morya." Reacting to this, Veer dropped two red heart emojis and an evil eye emoji in the comment section. It seems like Tara is attempting to soft-launch her beau on social media.

Recently, Veer accompanied Tara to Delhi for the Indian Coutoure Week 2025 in New Delhi. As she made her way down the runway, Veer was seen supporting Tara with full enthusiasm from the front row. She even blew flying kisses to the SkyForce actor and that moment viral on social media.

In another instance, a video from a restaurant went viral on social media, where Veer and Tara were seen dancing to the DJ's music. Wearing a white shirt paired with black trousers, Veer was clicked near the DJ, grooving to the upbeat tracks. Meanwhile, Tara posed in a sparkling black dress, dancing her heart out.

READ | This musician was stabbed at 7, attended his own memorial service, married thrice but had seven children with five women