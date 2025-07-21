Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's flirty Instagram exchange fuels relationship rumours; actress calls him...

Vaar Pahariya and Tara Sutaria's relationship rumours began after the duo walked as the showstoppers together for the British fashion brand ASOS at the 25th edition of Lakme Fashion Week in March.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have seemingly confirmed their relationship on Instagram. Sutaria, known for films such as Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan, shared a series of pictures alongside rapper-singer AP Dhillon from their song Thodi Si Daaru on her Instagram handle on Sunday. But what caught attention was the word exchange between her and Pahariya.

The Sky Force actor wrote My, adding star and heart emojis in the comment section of the post, to which Sutaria replied "Mine" with a heart emoji. The rumours of the relationship between the actors have been there for a while. The duo also walked as the showstoppers together for the British fashion brand ASOS at the 25th edition of Lakme Fashion Week in March.

In May, an ETimes report claimed that Veer and Tara are dating each other. A source was quoted telling the portal, "The two started dating just a couple of months ago. And they are trying to figure things out. They often keep going out for dates." Tara was previously in a serious relationship with Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain before Aadar married Tara's best friend Alekha Advani earlier this year in March.





On the work front, Pahariya made his acting debut with Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar in January this year and will next star alongside Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri in the drama film, titled Maa Behan. Sutaria's last film was the 2023 thriller Apurva and will be seen next in Yash's pan-India gangster film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, slated to release on Eid 2026.

