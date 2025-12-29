Tara Sutaria slams 'false narrative, clever editing' of her 'kissing' video with AP Dhillon, Veer Pahariya says his reaction footage was...

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have broken their silence to backlash over their viral reels from AP Dhillon's concert. The Toxic actress stated that the "paid PR campaigns" won't affect them, while the Sky Force actor called the trolls "jokers."

Tara Sutaria grabbed headlines after she joined AP Dhillon on stage and danced to their hit track Thodi Si Daaru, but it was a viral clip from the performance that truly set social media abuzz. The video showed the singer hugging Tara and kissing her on the cheek, while another snippet featuring her boyfriend Veer Pahariya's reaction led fans to speculate that he appeared uncomfortable with the moment. The internet quickly jumped to conclusions, fuelling rumours and relationship chatter.

Putting an end to the noise, both Tara and Veer have now addressed the viral reels head-on. Calling out "false narratives" and "cleverly edited" clips, the actress made it clear that manufactured PR-driven speculation won’t rattle them. Veer, too, slammed the misleading edits, clarifying that the reaction footage attributed to him was actually from a different song altogether, not from the moment Tara shared the stage with AP Dhillon.

On Monday, Tara took to Instagram to share the complete, unedited video of her performance with Dhillon at his Mumbai concert. Slamming the trolls, she wrote in the caption, "Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together. P.S - False narratives, "clever editing" and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies." In the comments section, Veer added, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru (laughing emojis) Jokers." AP Dhillon also took to the comments section and just wrote, "Queen."

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria is gearing up for one of her biggest projects yet - the much-anticipated pan-India gangster saga Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is fronted by KGF star Yash and features an impressive female-led ensemble that includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. Slated for a March 19 release, Toxic is set for a high-profile box office clash with Dhurandhar Part 2.

Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya made his acting debut in the 2025 aerial action drama Sky Force. Inspired by India's first airstrike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war, the film also starred Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, and was directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. He will reportedly be seen next in the dramedy Maa Behen, which will see Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri playing on-screen mother and daughter.

