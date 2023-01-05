Tara Sutaria's reaction to paparazzi over her breakup rumours with Aadar Jain leaves netizens baffled

Tara Sutaria

The year started on a surprising note as lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have reportedly called it 'quits.' The news of their breakup was broken on Tuesday. On the same night, Tara was spotted attending a wrap-up party of a film, and this attracted more attention towards the news of the alleged split.

On Wednesday, Tara was spotted at the airport. Tara wore a black dress, topped with a brown coat. The black boots and black sunglasses with a classy handbag made her look cooler. While heading towards the airport, Tara smiled at paps. One of the photographers asked Ek Villain Returns actress, "Tara Ji jo article aa raha hai aapke naam se woh true hai kya (Are the article about you true)? Break up and all." Without saying anything, Tara continued smiling and went further into the airport premise.

Tara Sutaria's composed reaction has even left netizens baffled. Soon after the video got surfaced, a few social media users commented on it. A user wrote, "Wtf was dat...yeh log ko thodi sa sharam nehi hai kya..to ask abt her breakup story.. khudka Ghar samaloo pehale." Another user panned paps, and wrote, "So rude of you to ask that." A netizen added, "She smartly ignored that means they are not together."

If reports are to be believed, Aadar and Tara have parted ways after dating for more than three years. Aadar and Tara were quite vocal about their relationship. They were even spotted together at various events, and parties.

After setting couple goals, Tara and Aadar's break-up news will certainly affect the former's fans. As per the report of ETimes, a source confirmed about their break-up and said, "Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways." The source further added that they both are mature and will still remain friends. They will continue to care for each other fondly.