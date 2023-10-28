Headlines

Tara Sutaria reveals she didn’t shower for weeks for this reason while filming Apurva: ‘I rolled in mud…’

Tara Sutaria shares she didn't shower for weeks while shooting for her upcoming movie Apurva.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Tara Sutaria is all set to enthrall the audience with her upcoming movie Apurva. Recently, the actress took to her social media and revealed that she didn’t shower for one week while shooting for the film. 

On Friday, Tara Sutaria who is playing the titular character in the film, took to her Instagram and shared a carousel of photos of her character Apurva and penned a long note revealing that she didn’t shower or brush her hair for weeks to get into the skin of her character. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Expressing the same, the actress wrote, “I am proudest of APURVA because I filmed every shot in the film myself. No excuses. I’ve never felt more strength and power than when we filmed... (@nix_bhat I owe a great deal to you for this, sir.) I recall not showering for over a week mid schedule so that I looked and felt as awful as i was meant to, I rolled in mud and ash (this was honestly fun) and my hair wasn’t brushed for weeks on end! Here’s a little peak into how I looked when we shot the poster. Thank you all for SO much love. We as a team are overwhelmed. @avigowariker thank you for all your help through the day…” 

Netizens showered love on the actress and flooded the comment section. One of the comments read, “Wow the expressions.” Another wrote, “so proud of you Tara way to go.” Another commented, “goosebumps. Can’t wait for Apurva.” Another comment read, “always a stunner.” Orhan Awatramani also commented, "stunner."

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film stars Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav. Presented by Star Studios, Apurva is a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios production and produced by Mirad Khetani. The film will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 15.

