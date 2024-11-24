Tara Sutaria shares a book recommendation and fans think it is connected to her ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain's wedding with Alekha.

Recently, former actor, Aadar Jain celebrated his roka ceremony with girlfriend Alekha Advani with friends and family. Amid this, his ex-girlfriend and actress Tara Sutaria shared a book recommendation and fans think it's linked to her ex's wedding.

On Saturday, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram and sharing a picture of the book, the actress wrote, "Just got my hands on @shomemak's new book! ‘Karma is a B**ch’. I cannot wait to start reading. Everyone grab your copy on Amazon now." A Reddit user shared her post on the social media platform and wrote, "Tara Sutaria’s read on Aadar Jain’s roka day seems like a warning.”

Netizens reacted to Tara Sutaria's Instagram story and while some cheered for her, others were seen calling her out for 'being silly'. One of the comments read, "Girl is hinting us all lol." Another comment read, "LMFAOOOOOOOOO THIS IS SOOO FUNNY" Another wrote, "She's too good for him anyway. She's wayyy out of his league." Another user commented, "When you're fiance and BFF cheat on you. They deserve more." Another user wrote, "toxic and obsessive. Lol."

Another user mentioned how Tara could have avoided giving the couple satisfaction. “People might not agree but actions like these are never a good look on anyone. If anything it accomplishes the opposite of what people intend it to accomplish - She intended to make them feel bad but now Aadar and whatever unfortunate chick he's marrying have the satisfaction of knowing that Tara is still affected by it!! As cliche as it is, The opposite of love isn't hate, the opposite of love is indifference. Hate is just love gone sour!! For the girlies who struggle with indifference, I think it's better to fake it till you make it. Otherwise, you'd end up doing something silly like this and when the love/hate wears off, you'd be left with a giant bowl of shame. And shame is a very very difficult emotion to process!!”

For the unversed, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain dated for a long time before splitting around 2023. In November, Aadar announced that he had proposed to Alekha Advani. It was later reported that Alekha used to be a close friend to Aadar and Tara and used to 'often' third-wheel them when they were dating.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.