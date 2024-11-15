Recently, Tara Sutaria grabbed everyone's attention with dating rumours with Arunoday Singh.

Ek Villain Returns actress Tara Sutaria, who won millions of hearts with her acting skills in Apurva, recently made headlines because of her breakup with Aadar Jain.

Recently, she grabbed everyone's attention with dating rumours with Arunoday Singh. However, in her recent Instagram story, Tara has made it clear that she is single right now and is hopeful about finding love in the future.

Tara Sutaria took to Instagram Stories to share a thoughtful post about love. She re-shared a video of an elderly couple sharing a sweet, romantic moment at a restaurant. Reflecting on the beauty of companionship, she expressed how meaningful love can be, and how she looks forward to experiencing it in the future.

Sharing the clip, Tara wrote, "Oh to be in love… To have your fella play with your hair…To do nothing but gaze at the ceiling together… Perhaps one day… Someday."

Tara Sutaria's personal life has been in the spotlight for a while, with rumors swirling about her being romantically linked to 41-year-old actor Arunoday Singh since earlier this year. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tara addressed these speculations, stating, "Arunoday is a dear friend of mine and I am single."

Despite reports of their relationship for over a year, Tara has strongly denied the rumors.

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain announced his engagement to girlfriend Alekha Advani late. The actor posted pictures from his proposal on a beachside, with a post showing the two of them getting emotional and overwhelmed by the moment.

Aadar has been dating Alekha for a year. The couple went public at at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. But he has known Alekha for years now, and even hung out with her alongside his ex-girlfriend, actress Tara Sutaria.