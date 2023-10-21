Headlines

'Tu acting karlega?': Raj Kundra reveals Shilpa Shetty's reaction to UT69, says 'flying chappal came at my face'

Football great, England and Manchester United legend, Sir Bobby Charlton dies at 87

Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee's thriller Apurva's first look to be unveiled at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Notification issued for 2nd phase, five candidates file papers on first day

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's unseen wedding footage will be unveiled on Karan Johar's show

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Tu acting karlega?': Raj Kundra reveals Shilpa Shetty's reaction to UT69, says 'flying chappal came at my face'

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's unseen wedding footage will be unveiled on Karan Johar's show

Kanya Pujan 2023: Why do we feed girls on Ashtami and Navami?

Biggest victory margin in ODI World Cup history

Health benefits of green chillies 

AI imagines BTS members as pirates

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

'Tu acting karlega?': Raj Kundra reveals Shilpa Shetty's reaction to UT69, says 'flying chappal came at my face'

Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee's thriller Apurva's first look to be unveiled at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's unseen wedding footage will be unveiled on Karan Johar's show

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee's thriller Apurva's first look to be unveiled at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila

Actors Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee will attend the Lav Kush Ramlila, and launch the first look of Apurva.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, and Abhishek Banerjee's survival thriller Apurva's first look will be unveiled at Lav Kush's Ramlila event at Red Fort grounds in the capital city Delhi!
 
Actors Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee, along with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, will grace the celebrated mega Lav Kush Ramlila event that happens every year at the Red Fort grounds in Delhi. The team will unveil a life-size intriguing first look of ‘Apurva’ at this mega event for an unprecedented launch amid the grand festive atmosphere and huge crowds!

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat speaks ahead of this launch, “We are deeply honoured and blessed to be given this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to launch our first communication on this auspicious day of Maha Ashtami at the prestigious Lav Kush Ramlila, one of the biggest and celebrated events of the year! With the blessings of Lord Ram our entire team is tremendously excited to unveil the very first glimpse of Apurva on such a grand scale, with our beloved audiences!”

Apurva will see the ensemble cast in a new and never-before-seen avatar of Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee, backed by a powerful story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end! The first look along with the official release date will be out tomorrow. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Government modifies licensing requirements for laptop, computer imports; introduces online registration system

Viral Video: Saree-clad woman's enthralling dance on crowded railway station divides internet

AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment results to release at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check documents required

Wordle 854 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 21

WhatsApp users can soon login to two WhatsApp accounts at same time

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE