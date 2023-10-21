Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee's thriller Apurva's first look to be unveiled at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila

Actors Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee will attend the Lav Kush Ramlila, and launch the first look of Apurva.

Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, and Abhishek Banerjee's survival thriller Apurva's first look will be unveiled at Lav Kush's Ramlila event at Red Fort grounds in the capital city Delhi!



Actors Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee, along with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, will grace the celebrated mega Lav Kush Ramlila event that happens every year at the Red Fort grounds in Delhi. The team will unveil a life-size intriguing first look of ‘Apurva’ at this mega event for an unprecedented launch amid the grand festive atmosphere and huge crowds!

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat speaks ahead of this launch, “We are deeply honoured and blessed to be given this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to launch our first communication on this auspicious day of Maha Ashtami at the prestigious Lav Kush Ramlila, one of the biggest and celebrated events of the year! With the blessings of Lord Ram our entire team is tremendously excited to unveil the very first glimpse of Apurva on such a grand scale, with our beloved audiences!”

Apurva will see the ensemble cast in a new and never-before-seen avatar of Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee, backed by a powerful story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end! The first look along with the official release date will be out tomorrow. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.