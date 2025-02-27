Aadar Jain made the "timepass" remark about his past relationships during a speech at his wedding with Alekha Advani. However, it seems like neither the internet nor Tara Sutaria's family is ready to let the backlash die down anytime soon.

It has been more than a week since Aadar Jain, cousin of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, made the "timepass" remark about his past relationships during a speech at his wedding with Alekha Advani. However, it seems like neither the internet nor Tara Sutaria's family is ready to let the backlash die down anytime soon. Just recently, Tara Sutaria's mom, Tina, shared a cryptic post on social media, sharing lessons on dealing with a "rude and disrespectful" boyfriend/husband.

Tara Sutaria's mom shared a spirited post that read, "If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything rude or disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive, and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can't say it to his mother or doesn't want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn't be saying it to you."

While the post had no caption, the internet believes that it was a subtle nod towards Aadar Jain's recent remarks allegedly targeting her daughter.

For the unversed, Aadar Jain, who was in a relationship with Tara Sutaria for more than four years, recently married his "childhood sweetheart" Alekha Advani. During a wedding speech, he said, "I have always loved her since then, and I have always wanted to be with her but never got a chance to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. But at the end of the day it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It’s a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time-pass for four years of my life. But now I’m with you, baby."

Many took this speech as Aadar Jain disrespecting Tara Sutaria, heavily trolling the former for 'toxic behaviour'.

READ | Priyamani opens up on interfaith marriage with Mustafa Raj, facing 'love jihad' comments: 'When we have kids they would join ISIS'