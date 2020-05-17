Search icon
Tara Sutaria misses Maldives beaches, shares bikini-clad picture

Tara Sutaria was last seen in 'Masakali 2.0' opposite Sidharth Malhotra

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2020, 04:02 PM IST

Tara Sutaria is the latest to miss vacations, especially the beaches of Maldives. As Indians are all set to enter lockdown version 4.0, the actress shared an image of her wearing a bikini while posing on one of the beaches from Maldives.

In the image, Tara is seen in a brown-and-white polka dot bikini. The frame is not only focused on her but also on the photographer Rahul Jhangiani who tries his best to capture Tara in the beautiful scenic where sand meets the sea.

Tara was worked in two movies so far. She was seen in Punit Malhotra's 'Student Of The Year 2' opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The movie marked both Tara and Ananya's debut in Bollywood. Tara then shared screen space with Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan'.

Tara made news after her song 'Masakali 2.0' released when the lockdown began. She featured with Sidharth Malhotra in the song. The version received a major backlash from 'Delhi 6' makers, including AR Rahman, who composed the original 'Masakali'. Sidharth had gone on to confirm that the song was shot to be included in 'Marjaavan' but never made it to the movie, which is why T-Series released it separately.

