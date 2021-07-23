Tara Sutaria flaunts toned body in bikini, makes heads turn in latest photos

Tara Sutaria has been sharing pictures of herself from the sets of ‘Heropanti 2’. Being an active social media user, Tara ensures interacting with her fans once in a while.

The actress has recently posted sultry bikini pictures that have made fans go gaga over the actress.

She can be seen in the photos showcasing her accentuated curves in a Dior bikini set. A bikini top with triangle cutouts and neck and back straps was included in the set. She wore identical bikini bottoms with it. She wore distressed denim on top of her bottoms, which she kept unbuttoned. She completed her sexy look with a dewy makeup look that included bronzer, highlighter, flushed cheeks, and lip gloss.

Flaunting off her toned abs she captioned the pictures “hot for @dior”.

The actress shared a BTS (behind-the-scenes) photo of herself attempting to nap on her official Instagram account.

She is seen wearing full make-up and wearing her hair in a roller. Tara revealed that she was filming for her upcoming film, ‘Heropanti 2,' at 5 a.m.

“5 am shoot daze #Heropanti2 (sic),” she captioned the post.

On the film front, Tara was last seen in Mohit Suri's ‘Marjaavaan’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra. And she has quite a few projects in her pipeline including the sequels 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Heropanti 2.' Apart from that, she will also be featuring in filmmaker Milan Luthria’s romantic action drama ‘Tadap’ opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.