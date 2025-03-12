Amid this, the actress has now, yet again, taken the internet by storm. Though Tara Sutaria has not made any official comments after Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding, she recently did share a cryptic post, flaunting a diamond ring on her finger.

Tara Sutaria has been grabbing headlines ever since her former boyfriend, Aadar Jain, married Alekha Advani in February this year. Aadar Jain's wedding speech calling his past relationship 'timepass' especially went viral, with fans taking to social media to defend Tara Sutaria. Amid this, the actress has now, yet again, taken the internet by storm. Though Tara Sutaria has not made any official comments after Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding, she recently did share a cryptic post, flaunting a diamond ring on her finger.

Taking to her Instagram account, Tara Sutaria shared a bunch of photos flaunting a big, beautiful diamond ring. The post was revealed to be part of a promotion but it was its caption that caught everyone's attention.

Sharing the photos, Tara Sutaria wrote, "As a woman, I believe the ultimate promise is to oneself, and that it is life’s greatest joy to stay true to who you are in such a fleeting world!"

"I celebrate my essence by treating myself to a beautiful promise ring - a constant reminder that I love and honor myself now and always. And yes, it’s always Women’s Day in my world," Tara Sutaria further added.

Tara Sutaria's post is going viral on social media, especially after her ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain's remarks about his past relationships. During his wedding speech, Aadar Jain said, "I have always loved her, and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. It was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It’s a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I’m with you, baby."

Tara Sutaria is yet to react to Aadar Jain’s wedding or his ‘timepass’ comment.

