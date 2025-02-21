The video immediately went viral on social media with people calling it unnecessary and distasteful. Many called Aadar Jain's comment a dig at his previous relationship, presumably with Tara Sutaria, which he referred to as "timepass."

Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain's ex-girlfriend, has shared her first post on Instagram after the latter's wedding speech went viral on social media. Aadar Jain who is celebrating his nuptials with Alekha Advani, recently made a remark about "timepass" in previous relationships, leading to online backlash. Many people called him 'insensitive', given his serious relationship with Tara Sutaria.

The incident took place at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony where the former professed his love for his beloved. In the viral video, Aadar Jain said, "I have always loved her, and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. It was worth the wait because I got to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It’s a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I’m with you, baby."

The video immediately went viral on social media with people calling it unnecessary and distasteful. Many called the comment a dig at his previous relationship, presumably with Tara, which he referred to as "timepass."

Now, amid this, Tara Sutaria has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories. Uploading a photo of a candle-lit table featuring books by actor and author Stanley Tucci, Tara Sutaria wrote, "My company for the eve… #Home."

Before Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain was in a serious relationship with Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. The two were often seen out publically, with the actress also attending Kapoor family gatherings, including Christmas celebrations and Armaan Jain’s wedding by Aadar Jain's side. Their relationship ended in 2023.

READ | Meet Sunny Deol, Hrithik Roshan's actress who has no hits in career so far, still charges Rs 3 crore for 3 minutes, net worth is over Rs 200 crore, has reportedly dated..