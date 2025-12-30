Tara Sutaria exposes paid PR to 'ruin her relationship' with Veer Pahariya, netizens say 'Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani stooped so low'

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's breakup grabbed more headlines when Aadar married Tara's best friend Alekha Advani in 2025. Tara also started dating Veer Pahariya this year. Now, netizens are claiming that Aadar and Alekha did paid PR against Tara after recent viral reels from AP Dhillon's concert.

Tara Sutaria grabbed headlines this year for her love life. After her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain two years ago, she found love again with Veer Pahariya in 2025. However, last weekend, whispers of trouble in paradise began circulating after Tara joined AP Dhillon on stage during his Mumbai concert and danced to their hit track Thodi Si Daaru. In the viral videos, Veer appeared to be upset as Tara and Dhillon shared a close moment on stage, a perception that trolls quickly amplified in the comments.

On Monday, Tara dismissed these claims, calling them a "false narrative" driven by "clever editing." She also added, "Paid PR campaigns by folks won't and don't shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins." Now, through her latest Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the actress has exposed these paid PR campaign as she shared a reel of an influencer, who claimed that she was provided with the talking points and approached to post a video defaming Tara and AP for just Rs 6000.

Thanking the influencer, Tara wrote, "Thank you for speaking up and sharing how this is paid PR and done to malign my reputation. Disgusting that they have made a list of derogatory captions and told creators to share this urgently!!!! Shameful." She also shared a screenshot of the "talking points" given to the content creators and meme pages and wrote, "These are the captions and talking points sent out to hundreds of content creators and thousands of meme pages. All to malign my image, ruin my relationship and career? Shameful and sick. Clearly seeing people happy hurts those that aren't. Will not stop sharing the truth."

In the screenshot, some of those "talking points" read, "We owe a public apology to Aadar Jain and Veer Pahariya for all the trolling they faced because of Tara Sutaria; Veer was traumatized by his gold digger girlfriend; She is only with Veer because of his money; Tara is a classic example of why one shouldn't date a gold digger; Now we know why Tara's ex chose to marry her best friend and not Tara."





So this sudden burst of hatred against Tara Sutaria was paid PR by Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani to publicly shame her despite them called out for cheating. These guys stooped so low to defame her ffs pic.twitter.com/UNQrpepkE1 December 30, 2025

An X (formerly Twitter) user posted the same screenshot and wrote, "So this sudden burst of hatred against Tara Sutaria was paid PR by Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani to publicly shame her despite them called out for cheating. These guys stooped so low to defame her." For the unversed, Tara and Aadar dated for around four years from 2019 to 2023, but their breakup grabbed more headlines when Aadar married her best friend Alekha Advani in white wedding in Goa on January 12, 2025, and a Hindu wedding on February 21, 2025.

READ | Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's relationship timeline: A look at how they met, their first date and first trip amid controversy over her 'kiss' with AP Dhillon