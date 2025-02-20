Before Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain was in a serious relationship with Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. The two were often seen out publically, with the actress also attending Kapoor family gatherings, including Christmas celebrations.

Aadar Jain, son Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, and her husband Manoj Jain, recently celebrated his Mehendi ceremony with his fiance Alekha Advani, in the presence of family and friends including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, among others. The event was filled with joy and enthusiasm, including a heartfelt speech from the groom-to-be.

In a video going viral online, Aadar Jain could be seen professing the deep love he has for Alekha Advani, saying, "I have always loved her, and I have always wanted to be with her. So she sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time-pass. It was worth the wait because I got to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman, who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait. It’s a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I’m with you, baby."

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got engaged in September 2024. They made their relationship official on Instagram with the caption, "My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever."

Before Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain was in a serious relationship with Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. The two were often seen out publically, with the actress also attending Kapoor family gatherings, including Christmas celebrations and Armaan Jain’s wedding by Aadar Jain's side. Their relationship ended in 2023.

Alekha Advani and Tara Sutaria also reportedly shared a close bond. The former once posted a picture with Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria, jokingly referring to herself as the “third wheel."

