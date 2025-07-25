Tara Sutaria BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Veer Pahariya, confirms relationship by saying...

It's good to see that Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have moved on from their past, and they're now giving love another chance. At a recent event, Tara didn't directly deny the dating rumours, and this gave a major hint about their relationship.

Actress Tara Sutaria has broken her silence on the ongoing dating rumours with Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya. Tara and Veer recently raised eyebrows with their flirty exchange on social media. The Tadap actress went on to call him 'mine' on Instagram, which gave a huge hint about the blossoming love. Now, the Ek Villain Returns addressed these dating rumours publicly. During her appearance at India Couture Week, Tara interacted with ANI.

Tara Sutaria on dating Veer Pahariya

Reacting to all fans' love, she said, "That's very, very sweet, and it's so nice to see and read about it online." However, when asked about her dating rumours with Veer Pahariya, and whether there is any truth to it, Tara chose neither to deny nor admit, "I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment."

Veer and Tara's PDA moment that went viral

The dating rumours gained traction after Tara shared pictures with singer AP Dhillon from their music video 'Thodi Si Daaru' on July 21. Veer commented, "My," with a red heart and star emoji. Tara replied with, "Mine," adding a red heart and an evil eye emoji. Fans quickly connected the dots, and many took this exchange as a soft confirmation of their relationship.

Speculation was further fueled when Tara and Veer were spotted together at the Mumbai airport earlier on Thursday. The two were seen arriving at the airport in the same car, with Veer stepping out first to hold the door for Tara. Both were dressed in white, with Tara in white shorts and a blazer paired with a black top, and Veer in a white shirt and trousers. The two didn't pose for photos but were seen walking closely together, adding to the relationship chatter.

Veer and Tara's past relationships

For the unversed, both Tara and Veer were dating different people in the past. Tara was romantically involved with Aadar Jain, and the years-long relationship ended with him marrying Alekha Advani. Similarly, Veer Pahariya was also reportedly dating Sara Ali Khan. But soon they broke up.

(With inputs from ANI)