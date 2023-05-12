Tara Sutaria beats the heat white in white casual outfit, carries expensive mini Louis Vuitton bag; know its price

Tara Sutaria carries expensive Louis Vuitton bag

Tara Sutaria popularly known for her work in Bollywood movies like Student of the Year 2, Tadap, and Marjaavan was recently spotted beating the summer heat in a casual chic outfit but what caught her attention was the actress’s sling bag that costs a fortune.

On Thursday, Viral Bhayani posted a video capturing Tara Sutaria in a chic white outfit. The actress was seen wearing a white bralette and matching pants along with an off-white shrug and matching boots. The actress completed her look with brown shades and brown Louis Vuitton sling bangs.

Tara Sutaria is often seen carrying luxurious sling bags and even this time, the actress's brown Louis Vuitton bag was the center of attraction. The small sling bag costs a whopping Rs 3,61,242.20. The bag has features like monogram-coated canvas, removable chain strap, textile lining, gold-color hardware, and leather corners.

In the video, the actress was seen complaining about the summer heat. The actress was seen saying, “Bhut garmi hai (it’s too hot) while posing for the paps. Netizens were quick to praise the actress’ casual fit. One of the comments read, “Hotness.” Another commented, “you are hotter than the sun.” another wrote, “you are raising the temperature with your hotness.”

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the movie Student of The Year 2 alongside Ananya Pandey and Tiger Shroff. The actress was last seen in the movie Ek Villain Returns which failed to impress the audience at the box office. The actress will be next seen in the movie titled Apurva. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Dhairya Karwa in the movie directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt. The movie also stars Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Sumit Gulati, and Aaditya Gupta in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

Read Tara Sutaria's reaction to paparazzi over her breakup rumours with Aadar Jain leaves netizens baffled